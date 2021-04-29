Blue Earth County, Mankato schools partner for vaccine clinic

Blue Earth County Public Health and Mankato Area Public Schools are partnering for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic is Thursday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center at 110 Fulton St in Mankato.

The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine to anyone ages 18 and older. A second dose will be provided four weeks later. The clinic is open to anyone who would like to be vaccinated.

To register for an appointment, call (507) 304-4117, or register at the link below. Some walk-in appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

REGISTER FOR A VACCINE APPOINTMENT HERE