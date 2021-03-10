Blue Earth County offering expanded eligibility vaccination clinic

Blue Earth County is holiding a vaccination clinic that will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to an expanded group of eligible residents.

The 1st dose clinic is Wednesday, March 10, and will be offered to seniors ages 65 and older, or those providing care or support to that age group. Food processing plant employees or anyone with an underlying health condition are also eligible.

Appointments are limited and must be scheduled in advance.

Residents are encouraged to follow the Blue Earth County Facebook page and website for future vaccine clinic dates and times.

REGISTER FOR AN APPOINTMENT