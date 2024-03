The Blue Earth County Elections Office will offer extended weekend hours tomorrow so voters can cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots ahead of Tuesday’s Presidential Nomination Primary Election.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic courthouse on 5th St.

Voters who are voting by mail must have ballots returned by post or drop them off at the historic courthouse no later than 8 p.m. on election day.