Blue Earth County offering free Christmas light recycling

Residents with broken or unwanted Christmas lights can recycle them for free in Blue Earth County following the holiday season.

The Blue Earth County Property & Environment Resources Department is helping to keep the holidays “green” by reducing waste with the Holiday Light Recycling Program, which will ensure that lights are properly recycled.

Strands of holiday lights that are broken or are no longer needed will be collected at no cost for Blue Earth County residents.

A drive-through collection will be available at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility on December 28th and 31st, and on January 6th and 8th from noon to 4 p.m.

Residents will enter through the front gate and drop lights in a bin. Hazardous Waste drop-off will not be available those days.

The Waste and Recycling Division offered a few tips for disposing of holiday items: