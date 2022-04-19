Blue Earth County Open House tonight on Rapidan Dam future

Blue Earth County will host an open house to discuss options for the future of Rapidan Dam.

The open house will be held on Tuesday, April 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rapidan Township Hall.

If community members can’t make the in-person event, they can view presentation materials, learn more about the project, and leave comments using an online survey, which will be live until Tuesday, May 17.

The Rapidan Dam is located in Rapidan township on the Blue Earth River. The dam was built over 110 years ago and has been managed by Blue Earth County for the last 46 years. The 85-foot-high hydroelectric dam is a community and regional icon that serves as an attraction for outdoor enthusiasts, kayakers, bikers, and more.

Throughout the years, the dam has regularly experienced flooding – the second-highest flood on record occurring as recently as 2019. These food events and the toll of time have caused significant damage to the dam’s structure and usability. Action needs to be taken to address the current condition of the dam, according to the county.