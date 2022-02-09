Blue Earth County Public Health to distribute N99 masks

Blue Earth County Public Health will distribute 5,000 N99 masks to the community.

The county received the masks as part of a mask distribution strategy from the federal government.

“A well-fitting mask such as the N95/KN95/N99 masks offer a high level of protection in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” BEC Public Health said in a press release.

Masks can be picked up at the Blue Earth County Government Center at 410 S 5th St, Door A, or at any of the three Blue Earth County Library locations in Mankato, Mapleton, and Lake Crystal until the supply is exhausted.