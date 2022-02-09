      Weather Alert

Blue Earth County Public Health to distribute N99 masks

Feb 9, 2022 @ 9:34am

Blue Earth County Public Health will distribute 5,000 N99 masks to the community.

 The county received the masks as part of a mask distribution strategy from the federal government. 

“A well-fitting mask such as the N95/KN95/N99 masks offer a high level of protection in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” BEC Public Health said in a press release.

Masks can be picked up at the Blue Earth County Government Center at 410 S 5th St, Door A, or at any of the three Blue Earth County Library locations in Mankato, Mapleton, and Lake Crystal until the supply is exhausted.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On