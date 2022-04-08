Blue Earth County Rd 1 to close next week

Blue Earth County Rd 1 (Old Highway 66) between County Rd 9 and County Rd 90 will be closed to resume construction starting next week.

Drivers should expect a portion of the road to be closed beginning Wednesday, April 13 until fall. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Work on this segment of County Rd 1 is slated for a September 30, 2022 completion. The posted detour route will be via County Rd 90, County Rd 16, and County Rd 35.

Red Jacket Park and Red Jacket Valley Park will also be closed due to the construction. Access to these parks is expected to open again in late May 2022. The Red Jacket Trail will remain usable but will need to be accessed from other locations.