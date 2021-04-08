Blue Earth County records 40th COVID death

A Blue Earth County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

It’s the 40th death in the county due to the coronavirus. The resident was in their early 90’s, says MDH.

There were 14 deaths total reported Thursday, bringing Minnesota’s death toll up 6,922.

Hospitalizations were up for at least the third day in a row, with 565 reported COVID hospitalizations, including 131 patients in intensive care. That’s compared to the previous day’s 538 hospitalizations.

MDH reported 2,535 newly confirmed coronavirus infections. Here are the counties in southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 28 (2 probable)

Brown – 28

Cottonwood – 1 (7 probable)

Faribault – 7

Fillmore – 3

Freeborn – 18 (1 probable)

Jackson – 5 (12 probable)

Le Sueur – 11 (4 probable)

Martin – 9 (2 probable)

Mower – 7

Murray – 3 (5 probable)

Nicollet – 13 (1 probable)

Nobles – 6 (4 probable)

Redwood – 11 (1 probable)

Renville – 9

Rice – 28 (4 probable)

Sibley – 4

Steele – 17 (1 probable)

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 5 (1 probable)