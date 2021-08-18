Blue Earth County records 45th death of the pandemic

A person in their late 80’s has died of the coronavirus in Blue Earth County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

It’s the 45th death of the pandemic in Blue Earth County, and one of five deaths reported statewide Wednesday. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 7,742.

More than 1,100 new infections were also reported by MDH Wednesday, including 13 new cases in Brown County, seven in each Freeborn, Waseca, and Sibley counties, and five new cases in Nicollet County.

There were 461 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, says MDH, which includes 125 intensive care patients.