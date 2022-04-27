Blue Earth County reports 100th death of the pandemic

Blue Earth County reported a COVID-19 death for the second day in a row Wednesday, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 100.

The resident who died was in their early 80’s, according to a daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The death was one of five reported Wednesday, although one of those fatalities occurred in March.

MDH also reported 1,369 new infections, ten coming from Blue Earth County; six from Nicollet County.

There were 259 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday; 28 required intensive care, according to a capacity report.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 12,499.