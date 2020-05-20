Blue Earth County reports 1st COVID-19 death; hospitalizations increase again

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths, one of which is the first for Blue Earth County.

According to the latest data from MDH, the Blue Earth County fatality was a patient in their 60’s. A Mower County resident in their 80’s also died, according to MDH.

The latest COVID-19 deaths bring the state’s total to 777. Of those deaths, 635 were patients who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

On Tuesday, MDH reported the highest number of hospitalizations for the virus to date. That number increased by five in the latest reports, with 550 people hospitalized. There are 212 patients in the intensive care unit, a decrease from the 229 reported previously. But patients not in ICU jumped from 316 to 338 since the previous report.

Meanwhile, 645 new positive cases of the virus have been confirmed, with four new cases in Blue Earth County, two new cases in Nicollet County, and six new cases in Mower County.

A total of 167,338 tests have been completed in the state, with 17,670 testing positive for coronavirus.