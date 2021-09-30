Blue Earth County reports another COVID-19 death

Blue Earth County has reported a COVID-19 death for the second day in a row.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update says the Blue Earth County resident was in their early 90’s. The death marked the 49th of the pandemic in the county and was one of 13 reported statewide Thursday. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 8,153.

Minnesota’s hospitalizations were down slightly from Wednesday’s 2021 high of 800. There are currently 789 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, which includes 207 in intensive care.

MDH also reports 2,874 new infections. Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota with new cases:

Blue Earth – 23 (2 probable)

Brown – 20

Cottonwood – 2 (6 probable)

Faribault – 20 (3 probable)

Fillmore – 6

Freeborn – 12

Jackson – 1 (3 probable)

Le Sueur – 18 (1 probable)

Martin – 16 (4 probable)

Mower – 19 (3 probable)

Murray – 7 (7 probably)

Nicollet – 13 (2 probable)

Nobles – 12 (2 probable)

Redwood – 12 (2 probable)

Renville – 5 (3 probable)

Rice – 26 (4 probable)

Sibley – 6 (2 probable)

Steele – 27 (2 probable)

Waseca – 17 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 3 (1 probable)