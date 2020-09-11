Blue Earth County reports COVID-19 death

(St. Paul, MN) – A death in Blue Earth County was among 13 statewide caused by COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday.

The Blue Earth County resident who died was between ages 85 and 89, said MDH. It’s the sixth death in the county.

Two people also died in Nobles County; a person in their early 70’s, and another in their 90’s. Those are the 14th and 15th deaths in Nobles County.

The remainder of the deaths were in Anoka, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, and Ramsey counties. Five deaths involved people from a private residence, seven were people in assisted living, and one death was from a group home.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 1,897.

Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations are down by four, for a total of 253 people hospitalized. Intensive care hospitalizations are at 139, an increase of one from the previous report.

There are 484 new confirmed positive cases of the virus, according to MDH.

Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 8

Brown – 2

Faribault – 2

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 6

Lyon – 5

McLeod – 3

Mower – 5

Nicollet – 2

Nobles – 2

Redwood – 3

Renville – 3

Rice – 3

Sibley – 3

Steele – 6

Waseca – 4

Watonwan – 7