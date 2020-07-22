Blue Earth County resident among 4 COVID-19 deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – A Blue Earth County resident in their 70’s was one of four COVID-19 deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that three of the four deaths were people in long-term care. The fourth involved a person at a private residence. One of the deaths involved a person in their 20’s from Mille Lacs County.

The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 1,552, as Governor Tim Walz prepares to announce a statewide mask mandate Wednesday afternoon.

Minnesota also reported 507 new confirmed positive cases of the virus. Here are the Southern Minnesota counties that have reported new cases:

Blue Earth – 8

Brown – 2

Fillmore – 1

Freeborn – 2

Le Sueur – 2

Lyon – 3

Martin – 1

McLeod – 2

Mower – 1

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 4

Nobles – 2

Rice – 5

Steele – 1

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 2

Hospitalizations have risen two days in a row. Tuesday’s report from MDH says there are seven more people hospitalized today than yesterday, for a total of 273, with 119 patients in intensive care.