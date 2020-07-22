Blue Earth County resident among 4 COVID-19 deaths
(St. Paul, MN) – A Blue Earth County resident in their 70’s was one of four COVID-19 deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports that three of the four deaths were people in long-term care. The fourth involved a person at a private residence. One of the deaths involved a person in their 20’s from Mille Lacs County.
The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 1,552, as Governor Tim Walz prepares to announce a statewide mask mandate Wednesday afternoon.
Minnesota also reported 507 new confirmed positive cases of the virus. Here are the Southern Minnesota counties that have reported new cases:
Blue Earth – 8
Brown – 2
Fillmore – 1
Freeborn – 2
Le Sueur – 2
Lyon – 3
Martin – 1
McLeod – 2
Mower – 1
Murray – 1
Nicollet – 4
Nobles – 2
Rice – 5
Steele – 1
Waseca – 3
Watonwan – 2
Hospitalizations have risen two days in a row. Tuesday’s report from MDH says there are seven more people hospitalized today than yesterday, for a total of 273, with 119 patients in intensive care.