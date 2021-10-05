Blue Earth County resident dies of COVID-19

A Blue Earth County resident in their 90’s was one of 21 deaths reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death brings the county’s total to 52, while Minnesota’s death toll is at 8,191. All of Monday’s reported deaths occurred in September, according to MDH.

COVID hospitalizations Monday were at 847, including 220 patients in the intensive care unit.

Additionally, MDH reported another 3,546 new infections, which included the following reports in Southern Minnesota counties:

Blue Earth – 40 (2 probable)

Brown – 32 (3 probable)

Cottonwood – 6 (4 probable)

Faribault – 21 (1 probable)

Fillmore – 16

Freeborn – 34

Jackson – 6 (2 probable)

Le Sueur – 18 (2 probable)

Martin – 32

McLeod – 42 (2 probable)

Mower – 31

Murray – 4 (3 probable)

Nicollet – 19 (1 probable)

Redwood – 17 (1 probable)

Renville – 7 (2 probable)

Rice – 30

Sibley – 8

Waseca – 38 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 9 (1 probable)