Blue Earth County resident dies of COVID

A resident from Blue Earth County has died of COVID-19.

The death, which involved a person in their early 60’s, was the sole coronavirus death reported Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The death involved a person in residential behavioral health, according to the MDH daily update.

The death is the 99th in Blue Earth County since the start of the pandemic. The county also recorded 26 new coronavirus infections, as cases in the state continue to rise. State health officials reported a total of 2,563 new infections Tuesday, which includes reporting from the weekend and Monday.

There were 255 hospitalizations also reported Tuesday, with 20 patients requiring intensive care.