Blue Earth County resident in their 40’s dies of COVID

A Blue Earth County resident in their early 40’s has died of COVID-19, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death marked the 36th in Blue Earth County since the start of the pandemic. The county also recorded another 21 virus cases Monday.

Six total deaths were reported by state health officials Monday, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 6,556.

MDH’s daily update shows another 473 new infections statewide, which includes five cases in Nicollet County, and six cases in Freeborn County.