Blue Earth County seeking new site for public works facility after public feedback
September 2, 2022 8:25AM CDT
Blue Earth County will seek a new site for its public works facility after the feedback received at neighborhood engagement meetings.
The proposed location had been planned on Mankato’s south side at Stoltzman Rd and 200th St.
After three meetings and numerous modifications to the site layout, landscape design, and access, the county has decided to look for an alternate site.
The county will continue to explore land options to find a location that is cost-effective.