Blue Earth County Sheriff confirms death of elderly assault victim

(Mankato, MN) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff has confirmed the death of an elderly South Bend Township woman who was hospitalized after an intruder assaulted her.

“We can confirm that the victim, 76-year-old Evelyn Adams has died,” Captain Paul Barta said in a press release.

Adams’ nephew had announced her death on Facebook earlier today, less than a week after she suffered serious injuries when she was beaten during a home invasion.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has now joined in the investigation, according to the release, but sheriff’s officials say they won’t be releasing any new information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blue Earth County investigators at (507) 304-4863.

