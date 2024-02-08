Blue Earth County Sheriff introduces K9s

Meet K9s Jocko and Murphy, the latest addition to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Both dogs are purebred German Shepards and were born and Slovakia. They are currently in training and the sheriff’s department reports they are “eager to learn.”

K9 Murphy has been assigned to Deputy Adam Suckow and K9 Jocko was assigned to Deputy Nicole Gehrke.

The dogs are expected to complete their training and be on patrol in June.

Anyone interested in donating to the K9 program can do so through the Mankato Area Foundation. Donations would be used for training equipment, ongoing training, bullet-resistant vests for the dogs, veterinarian bills, and first aid supplies.