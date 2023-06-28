River 105 River 105 Logo

Blue Earth County Sheriff searching for theft suspects

June 28, 2023 9:22AM CDT
Theft suspects, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of suspects who stole valuable items from a vehicle parked at the Fort LeHillier landing off County Road 90. 

The incident happened on June 7 between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. 

The suspects allegedly took financial documents, jewelry, Apple products, and identification documents from the vehicle.   

Theft suspect, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office

On June 13, two women were seen on surveillance video trying to pass as the victim of the case in Jordan. The vehicle the women were using had a stolen license plate, according to police. 

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

