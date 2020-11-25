Blue Earth County Sheriff warns of mail thefts

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a rash of recent mail thefts.

Multiple reports of thefts from mailboxes were received over the past week, a press release from the sheriff’s office says, particularly in the areas of Pemberton and Madison Lake. “Those responsible are likely looking for sensitive information or personal checks that can be altered,” the release says.

The sheriff’s office recommends that residents drop outgoing in a secure receptacle, and retrieve incoming mail as soon as possible after delivery.

Anyone who witnesses related activity should call 911 immediately.