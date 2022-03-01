Blue Earth County Sheriff warns of mailbox thefts

The Blue Earth County Sheriff is warning residents of multiple reports of theft from mailboxes, mostly on the outskirts of Mankato.

In a press release, Captain Paul Barta says those responsible are likely looking for sensitive information or personal checks that can be altered.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to drop off outgoing mail in secure receptacles and retrieve incoming mail from their mailboxes as soon as possible.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious mail activity should contact the sheriff’s office.