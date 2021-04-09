Blue Earth County Sheriff warns of phone scams

The Blue Earth County Sheriff is warning residents of phone scammers who falsely claim they are affiliated with the sheriff’s office.

Multiple reports have been received of callers attempting to get personal information by claiming their target missed a court date or failed to respond to a subpoena. These tactics have been used for awhile, but scammers are getting more sophisticated, sometimes modifying their phone numbers to appear that they are calling from a government office, or using the names of local officials or judges to appear credible.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public not to provide personal information over the phone. Anyone who has done so and believes they’ve been victimized should report the incident to law enforcement.