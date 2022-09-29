Blue Earth County Sheriff’s forum tonight

The public will get an opportunity tonight to hear from the candidates for Blue Earth County Sheriff.

The election is the first contested since current Sheriff Brad Peterson was elected in 1994. Peterson announced his retirement earlier this year.

Candidates Cpt Paul Barta and Lt Jeff Wersal will participate in the forum, which is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Library on E Main St.

The forum is free and open to the public. It will also be recorded and made available online after the event.