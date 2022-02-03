Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office hiring for new reserve unit

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for a newly created reserve unit.

The unit has been developed in order to aid the current sworn-in law enforcement and staff.

Reserve officers are defined by Minnesota statute as someone whose services are utilized by a law enforcement agency to provide supplementary assistance at special events, traffic or crowd control, and administrative or clerical assistance. Reserve officer duties do not include enforcement of criminal laws and they do not have full powers of arrest or authorization to carry a firearm on duty.

Reserve members will receive detailed training, including first aid & CPR, use of force, handcuffing techniques, crowd management, prisoner transport, traffic control, crime scene/event security, radio communication and search and rescue.

Applicants must be A U.S. citizeN at least 18-years-old, and possess a valid Minnesota driver’s license.

