Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office seeking public input on body cameras

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public input on the use of body cameras for deputies.

The department is in the process of purchasing the cameras, but a written policy is required to be in place before the technology can be implemented. A draft policy can be viewed here. Copies are also available at the sheriff’s office.

The public can provide feedback by Monday, September 26 by emailing Cpt Paul Barta at the sheriff’s office. Barta will also accept phone calls at (507) 304-4807. Letters can also be mailed to the sheriff’s office.