Blue Earth County sirens fail to sound during monthly testing

During Wednesday’s monthly testing, the Blue Earth County outdoor warning sirens failed to sound.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the source of the issue is unknown, but personnel are actively working to identify the issue.

All Blue Earth County sirens are affected, including Mankato and other cities.

An additional siren test will take place when the problem is corrected. Media notification will be given in advance.

Police say a backup plan is in place should severe weather occur before the issue is corrected.