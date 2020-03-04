Blue Earth county supports Sanders; neighboring counties back Biden

(Mankato, MN) – Joe Biden won the Minnesota primary on Super Tuesday, but Blue Earth County backed Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont Senator won about 38% of the vote in the county, and 30% statewide.

The Vice President took neighboring counties Nicollet, Watonwan Brown, Cottonwood, and Waseca. He received 39% of the vote throughout Minnesota.

The state’s 75 delegates will be split between Biden, Sanders, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.