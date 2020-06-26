Blue Earth County surpasses 300 COVID-19 cases; 5 new deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 data shows 33 new cases in Blue Earth County, bringing the county total to 317.

Blue Earth County’s COVID-19 statistics page shows that a majority of the positive COVID-19 cases are young adults. The latest reported cases are not included in the county’s data yet, but people in their 20’s account for 167 cases.

MDH reports that all five of the state’s deaths reported Friday involved people living in long-term care or assisted living. The most recent deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 1,411.

Hospitalizations continue to remain overall steady. There are 335 people hospitalized today, one fewer than yesterday. There are 157 patients in intensive care.

Here’s a look at the case totals in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 317 (2 deaths)

Brown – 23 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 130

Faribault – 44

Fillmore – 24

Freeborn – 265

Jackson – 53

Le Sueur – 75 (1 death)

Lyon – 289 (2 deaths)

McLeod – 80

Martin – 151 (5 deaths)

Mower – 868 (2 deaths)

Murray – 47

Nicollet – 120 (12 deaths)

Nobles – 1,643 (6 deaths)

Redwood – 14

Renville – 19 (1 death)

Rice – 740 (4 deaths)

Sibley – 37 (2 deaths)

Steele – 209

Waseca – 51

Watonwan – 186