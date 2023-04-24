Blue Earth County takes over Ponderosa Landfill

Blue Earth County has taken over operations at the Ponderosa Landfill.

The county took ownership of the landfill in 1996 and has shared in operational decision-making for years, but decided to assume full responsibility effective immediately, according to a press release from the county.

“The change will ultimately result in short and long-term cost savings and enhance customer service provided to residents,” says the release.

Customers are not expected to notice any major changes as part of the immediate change in operations. Mankato provides waste and recycling services such as document destruction, recycling of special waste materials, and waste disposal.

Hours of operation at the facility are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, year-round. The customer service building is at 20028 Gooseberry Lane.