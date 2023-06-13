Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer McLaughlin honored at annual summit

Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer Michael McLaughlin was honored on Sunday at the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers’ annual summit.

McLaughlin also serves as the association’s Legislative Director. He is responsible for providing testimony before congressional leaders and sponsoring legislation that impacts the lives of veterans across the country. His testimony earlier this year before the Senate and House Joint Committee on Veterans Affairs in Washington D.C. was key to the introduction of the Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act of 2023.

McLaughlin is a post-9/11 Marine who served two combat tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a Mankato City Council member.