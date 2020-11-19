Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet counties report deaths on record day

Minnesota reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, which included residents from Blue Earth, Le Sueur, and Nicollet counties.

There were 67 deaths since the previous report, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Among those deaths was a person 85 to 89-years-old from Blue Earth County, a person 95 to 99-years-old from Le Sueur County, and a person 75 to 79-years-old in Nicollet County. It was the 12th in Blue Earth County, 8th in Le Sueur County, and 22nd in Nicollet County.

Minnesota has now surpassed the 3,000 mark for deaths, with the total standing at 3,010. Locally,

There were 1,706 hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to MDH, another single-day high. That number includes 355 patients in intensive care.

There was also another 5,102 newly confirmed positive infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 35

Brown – 30

Cottonwood – 4

Faribault – 10

Fillmore – 11

Freeborn – 26

Jackson – 5

Le Sueur – 22 (1 probable)

Lyon – 36

Martin – 14

McLeod – 50

Mower – 13 (1 probable)

Murray – 5

Nicollet – 16

Nobles – 9

Redwood – 31

Renville – 19 (1 probable)

Rice – 106 (9 probable)

Sibley – 19 (4 probable)

Steele – 26

Waseca – 17 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 9