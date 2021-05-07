Blue Earth man airlifted after suffering burns in camper fire

A Blue Earth man was airlifted with injuries to a Twin Cities hospital following a camper fire Thursday morning.

Daniel Johnson, 31, suffered burns and smoke inhalation, according to a press release from the Blue Earth Fire Department.

The release says firefighters responded at 8:28 a.m. to a call for a camper fire at 710 West 1st St in Blue Earth, where crews found Johnson lying in the grass across the street. Johnson told emergency personnel that he had been in the camper at the time of the fire.

Johnson was transported to United Hospital in Blue Earth and was later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The fire is still under investigation by BEFD, the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Fire Marshal.