Blue Earth man facing federal charges for alleged role in January 6 insurrection

A Blue Earth man has been arrested on federal charges in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Paul Orta Jr, 34, was charged in federal court Tuesday with felony obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. He also faces misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Court documents say Orta was captured on surveillance footage in a restricted area removing barricades and helping rioters to overwhelm police officers. A U.S. Department of Justice press release says he was also seen in a video removing his balaclava over his nose and exclaiming, “We’re taking that s— today!”

Further video surveillance recorded Orta climbing a concrete wall and raising his fist in the air after breaching police lines.

Orta made his initial appearance in district court Wednesday.

In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.