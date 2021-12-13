Blue Earth man injured in Brown County collision Sunday

A man from Blue Earth was injured in a Brown County collision Sunday afternoon

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:11 p.m. on Dec. 12, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven by Jennifer Nicole Platz, age 25 of Morgan, was southbound on Highway 15. At the intersection with Highway 68, Platz attempted to turn eastbound when she collided with a northbound Chrysler Sebring driven by Patrick John Matheson, age 43, of Blue Earth.

Matheson was transported to the hospital in New Ulm with believed non-life threatening injuries. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and New Ulm Police assisted at the scene.