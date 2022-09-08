Blue Earth man sent sexual photos to girl via Snapchat, say charges

A Blue Earth man is accused of sending sexual photos to a girl via Snapchat.

Hans Joseph Paschke Burtt, 36, was charged in Faribault County Court last week with felony electronic distribution of sexual material to a child.

A criminal complaint says the preteen girl reported that Paschke Burtt, her former neighbor, had been sending her Snapchat messages since he moved away. Her parents said Pashke Burtt had known the victim since she was a toddler.

The complaint says Paschke Burtt told the victim in messages he “loved her,” and “loved her blue eyes.”

Investigators say Paschke Burtt also sent the juvenile two images of a nude penis next to an image of the girl from her Snapchat account. One of the pictures appeared to be taken by Paschke Burtt, according to the complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant and were able to confirm the messages received by the victim between June 2022 and August 2022 were from Burtt.

Burtt was arrested but has since been released from jail.