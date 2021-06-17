Blue Earth teen struck during ‘negligent’ shooting in Faribault County

A teen sustained injuries following what investigators call a “negligent discharge” of a firearm in Faribault County.

The incident happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday in rural Blue Earth. Police responded to 45167 70th St in Emerald Township, where a 16-year-old boy had been struck in the leg with a single bullet.

Two other teen boys, ages 16 and 17, were present at the time of the shooting. All three teens are from Blue Earth, according to a Faribault County Sheriff’s press release.

The injured teen was taken by ambulance to United Hospital District in Blue Earth, then transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment of his injuries.

Frost and Blue Earth Ambulance teams assisted at the scene.