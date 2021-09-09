Blue Earth woman arrested in connection with garage arson

A Blue Earth woman has been arrested in connection with a garage fire believed to be arson.

Connie Bergeron, 18, is currently in custody at the Faribault County Jail awaiting arraignment, according to a press release from Winnebago Public Safety.

Emergency personnel initially responded just before 4:30 Thursday morning to a report that the Winnebago Municipal Center was on fire. Upon arrival, first responders learned it was not the municipal building, but a garage on fire, according to the release. The garage sits about 100 yards east of the city offices, says the release.

The Winnebago & Blue Earth fire departments were able to extinguish the fire in about 30 minutes.

Winnebago Police reviewed surveillance video and suspected arson. Bergeron was arrested at about 9:42 a.m. as the arson suspect.

The state fire marshall’s office will assist with the investigation.

Bergeron is facing felony negligent fire charges, according to the release.