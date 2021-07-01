Blue-green algae at Albert Lea’s Fountain Lake

Blue-green algae bloom has been spotted at an Albert Lea lake.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag says the bloom is accumulating around the shoreline in some areas of Fountain Lake, especially around the beach.

“Blue-green algae can be toxic (not always) and can make humans and animals sick if ingested,” Freitag said in an email to media.

Swimming will still be permitted without restriction, but Sheriff Freitag encouraged people to visit the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website to learn more about how to protect family and pets from toxic bloom.