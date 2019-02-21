Bluebird Cakery closes shop

(Mankato, MN) – A popular local bakery will close shop at its downtown Mankato location.

Bluebird Cakery announced on Facebook today that the Front Street Mankato store closed this week.

“We are officially announcing that we closed our Mankato location this week,” the gourmet baker said in the post. “We want to sincerely thank you for all your support over the last two years.”

The “cakery’s”original Faribault location will remain open and will service Mankato wedding clients from that store. “To our wedding clients – have no fear! We will also be continuing to partner with local Mankato wedding venues and couples to meet your custom wedding cake and dessert needs”

The Bluebird Cakery started in 2014 as a farmer’s market stand.

