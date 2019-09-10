Bob Dylan and His Band at Mankato Civic Center this fall

(Mankato, MN) – A Minnesota legend will perform at the Mankato Civic Center this fall.

Bob Dylan and His Band will return to the civic center on October 24th at 8 p.m.

Tickets to see the Hibbing native live in Mankato go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Mankato Civic Center ticket office or at ticketmaster.com

