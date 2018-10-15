Bodies Found in Chaska Pond After Search for Missing Women

A search for two missing women led authorities to a pond in Chaska, where it’s believed their bodies were found on Sunday evening.

Bushra Abdi and Zeynab Abdalla, both 19 and from Shakopee, had left their respective workplaces – on in Shakopee, the other from Chaska – during a break at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A 911 call for help later came from one of their phones, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota (CAIR-MN).

On Sunday evening, divers entered a pond near the corner of Hwy. 41 and Engler Boulevard after a car was found in the water.

They later pulled two bodies from the water, which police believe to be those of the women. Formal identification will be carried out by a medical examiner.

Members of their families, the Somali-American community, and many more held a vigil while divers searched the pond.

According to KSTP, police said the incident appears to be an accident, with tire tracks seen leading to the pond.

Bushra Abdi’s sister told the Star Tribune the pair are cousins and best friends. She said she believes something happened to them as they went to get something to eat on their break.

