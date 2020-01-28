Bodies Of Father and Daughter Found After Fire

(Bigfork, MN) — Sheriff’s officials in Itasca County say the bodies of a 92-year-old man and his 62-year-old daughter were found in a Bigfork home after a fire and possible explosion.

Authorities say they got a call Thursday morning about a structure fire that happened after a loud bang in the Turtle Lake area. Officials arrived to find a fully engulfed structure, with downed power lines and debris scattered around the property.

Authorities say Roy Earl Halverson lived alone at the home, but his daughter was recently visiting. Halverson and his daughter, Christie Lee Kurtz of Milaca, were found dead.

