Body believed to be missing Mankato woman found

A body believed to be a Mankato woman missing since late last month was discovered Friday.

Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, went missing on April 25.

A canoer spotted reported a body floating in the southwest corner of a swamp near Eagle Lake at 9:02 a.m., according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Captain Paul Barta. He says the body is believed to be that of Chuol.

The body was found adjacent to the primary search area. Barta says it’s unknown if recent severe weather contributed to the discovery.

Search efforts for Chuol began last week after surveillance video placed Chuol last walking across Highway 14 near the Eagle Lake Casey’s store at 8:45 p.m. on the night she was last seen.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers assisted with recovery efforts.

The investigation remains active pending finding from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.