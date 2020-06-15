Body camera video could offer more detail in Floyd encounter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Video recorded by a bystander showed the world George Floyd’s horrifying last minutes. But footage recorded by body cameras that officers wore as they were arresting Floyd could show even more about what the officers were doing and saying during that fateful encounter.

Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts. Three other officers also face charges. Body camera video is among the evidence in the case, and could shape how the officers’ cases play out in court.