Body found at scene of Mankato fire

(Mankato, MN) – Officials say a dead body was found at the scene of a structure fire Wednesday, but said foul play isn’t suspected.

According to a release from Mankato Public Safety, fire crews responded to 1403 Carney Avenue at 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a fire in the living room was extinguished.

A deceased person was located inside the home, according to the release. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Public Safety says the cause of the fire does not appear to be intentional and foul play is not suspected.

Names will be released after survivors are notified.

Damages are estimated to be about $38,000.