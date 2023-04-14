Body found at Silver Lake is likely missing Cleveland man

Authorities say a body found at Silver Lake is likely that of missing Cleveland man Shawn Mooring.

Mooring has been missing since December 13, 2022.

In its continued efforts to find Mooring, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office began searching the area around Silver Lake, in Cleveland Township, on Friday morning. Search teams found a body in the cattails and trees along the southeastern shoreline of the lake, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office says the body is presumed to be Mooring, but the matter is still pending the final autopsy.

The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.