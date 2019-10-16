Body Found Believed To Be That of Missing Minnesota Woman

A body found in northern Minnesota on Tuesday is believed to be that of a woman reported missing earlier this month.

Aitkin County Deputy Sheriff Dan Guida announced that the body believed to be of Michelle Mae was found on a private property near Swatara.

Mae, 35 of Outing, Minnesota, had been reported missing along with her vehicle, having last been seen on Oct. 3.

The body has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and formal identification. At this stage, there is no indication as to the cause of death.

Mae’s disappearance is being investigated by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“This has been an extremely extensive search and we appreciate the cooperation from all the assisting agencies,” Guida wrote.

Swatara is around 17 miles east-northeast of Outing.

Source: bringmethenews.com