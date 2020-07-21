Body found in Minneapolis pawn shop that burned during riots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have found a body in the ruins of a Minneapolis pawn shop that burned during the unrest following the death of George Floyd.

The body was discovered Monday as investigators combed through the burned wreckage of maX it PAWN on East Lake Street. Police say the body is believed to be that of an adult male and appeared to have thermal injuries. Minneapolis homicide detectives have taken over the case.

A Rochester, Minnesota, man was charged last month with arson in federal court in connection with the fire. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office will release the name of the victim as well as the nature and cause of death.